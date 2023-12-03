India Seals Thrilling Six-Run Win, Claims T20I Series 4-1 Against Australia

Bengaluru, Dec 3 – In a gripping encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, India secured a thrilling six-run win against Australia in the fifth and final T20I, claiming the series 4-1. Shreyas Iyer’s well-crafted 53 off 37 balls powered India to a competitive total of 160 for 8 on a challenging pitch.

Ben McDermott’s aggressive half-century, scoring 54 runs from 36 balls, nearly tilted the match in Australia’s favor. However, despite his valiant effort, the Australian team faltered in the closing stages, culminating in a total of 154 for eight.

Shreyas Iyer’s eighth half-century played a pivotal role in setting up India’s competitive score, while the inexperienced pace pair of Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar delivered an excellent death-over performance. Mukesh Kumar’s impressive three-wicket haul became instrumental in curtailing Australia’s chase.

With Australia requiring 10 runs to win off the final six deliveries, Arshdeep Singh’s brilliant final over, which included the crucial dismissal of Matthew Wade (22 off 15 balls), sealed the win for India.

The Australian chase fell short at 154/8 in 20 overs, with Kumar finishing with figures of 4-0-32-3, complemented by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s commendable 4-0-29-2.

India’s remarkable display in both batting and bowling facets clinched the series triumph, showcasing their resilience and depth in the T20 format against a competitive Australian side.