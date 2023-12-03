Arshdeep Singh Credits Divine Intervention and Suryakumar Yadav’s Trust for Nailing Thrilling Final Over

Bengaluru, Dec 3 – In a nail-biting fifth T20 International encounter between India and Australia, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh emerged as the unlikely hero, defending 10 runs in the final over to secure a thrilling six-run victory for India. His exceptional performance in the crucial last over left everyone in awe, especially after conceding 37 runs in his initial three overs.

Arshdeep Singh, known for his struggles at the death in T20Is over the past year, expressed his gratitude for the divine intervention and unwavering faith shown by skipper Suryakumar Yadav. “I gave away too many runs but God gave me another chance and the support staff believed in me,” Arshdeep mentioned with a beaming smile post-match.

Reflecting on the intense final over, Arshdeep highlighted the reassurance he received from Suryakumar Yadav, who instilled confidence by telling him to stay composed and trust the process. “To be honest, nothing was going in my mind. Surya bhai told me whatever has to happen will happen,” Arshdeep recounted, emphasizing the calming influence of his skipper’s belief.

Despite the early onslaught, Arshdeep’s precision in executing block-hole deliveries restricted the Australian batsmen, ultimately conceding only three runs in the final over, including the crucial dismissal of the dangerous Matthew Wade.

Arshdeep Singh’s remarkable performance in the tense closing moments of the match earned accolades, underscoring the significance of unwavering belief and composure under pressure, guiding India to a memorable victory against Australia.