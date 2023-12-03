Congress Draws Inspiration from Past Resilience Amid State Defeats, Gears Up for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi, Dec 3 – Following setbacks in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, the Congress party reflected on its historical rebound from a similar scenario two decades ago. Recalling the 2004 Lok Sabha elections where the party had faced losses in the aforementioned states but surged back, winning Delhi and ultimately emerging as the largest party at the national level, Congress leaders express optimism and determination as they gear up for the upcoming general elections in 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) solidified its grip in the Hindi heartland by securing victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, the Congress managed to unseat the ruling party, the BRS, in Telangana, marking a three-to-one outcome in the recent state polls, setting the tone for the approaching 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh conveyed the party’s resolve in a post, stating, “Exactly 20 years ago, the Indian National Congress had faced electoral losses in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, securing victory only in Delhi. However, the party made a swift comeback within months, emerging as the largest party in the Lok Sabha polls and forming the government at the Centre.”