JSW Foundation holds free health camp & cancer screening

Bhubaneswar/Keonjhar : Over 400 people from Koira, Jajang and its adjacent villages availed the benefit of free medical services at two-day free health camp provided by JSW Foundation in association with Jagannath Cancer Aid Foundation (JCAF).

The mega health camp took place from December 1 to December 2, with a focus on cancer screening and other tests such as diabetes, high blood pressure, SPO 2, pulse, BMI, cardiology, orthopedic, and gynecological screenings. This is second in a row in current calendar year.

Two senior and experienced oncologists, Dr. Shishir Kumar Shetty from Mumbai’srenowned Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital, and Dr. Dilip Kar, a cancer and endocrine surgeon working at Utkal Hospital & KIMS in Bhubaneswar, attended to the patients.

Dr Shetty said, “The free health camp will undoubtedly benefit those in need who are unable to access specialist doctors outside of this region. The camp was instrumental in raising awareness about lifestyle-related diseases and promoting health awareness.”

The specialists also informed the citizens about the warning signs of various types of cancer. The screening camp is a crucial activity for early detection and management of cancer, and it also helps to increase residents’ knowledge about the disease.

Sundergarh ADMO Dr. Kanhu Charan Nayak visited the camp and applauded the initiative. Koira Sarpanch Hrishikesh Deorywas also presents at the program and appreciated the work.

The JSW Foundation said, “People from Jajang, Ganua, Nuagaon, Narayanposhi and other periphery villages were invited to participate in the free health camp. The goal is to ensure that everyone has access to quality healthcare and can receive the treatment they need. The foundation is committed to improving the health and wellbeing of the community and will continue to organize such events in the future.”

The initiative is a continuation of our commitment to improving human well-being and making wellness accessible to the people in the DIZ regions. It was said that such free health camp will be conducted periodically in future as well.