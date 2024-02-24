IMD predicts thunderstorm across Central India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast warning of thunderstorms and lightning across Central India in the coming days.

According to the IMD, regions including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning tomorrow.

Additionally, gusty winds reaching up to 40 kilometers per hour are predicted over Maharashtra, while hailstorms are anticipated over Jharkhand on the same day.

In further forecasts, the IMD predicts light rain and snowfall over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for the next two days. Arunachal Pradesh is also expected to witness similar weather conditions over the next 6-7 days. Residents in these regions are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions.