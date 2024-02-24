Vimarsh 2023: 5G Hackathon for Law Enforcement Agencies

The Telecom Centres of Excellence (TCoE) India of the SRI unit of Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in collaboration with Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), conducted the Vimarsh 2023 5G Hackathon. The Hackathon aimed to address critical issues and explore innovative solutions for Law Enforcement Agencies and address challenges faced by them and promote innovation in the field.

As part of the third and final phase of screening, conducted on 21st and 22nd February 2024, 22 out of 23 startups and institutes presented Use Case Proof of Concepts (PoC) at the DoT-funded IIT Madras 5G Testbed. The demonstrations took place in the presence of esteemed Jury Members, both physically and virtually. The distinguished Jury members were drawn from prestigious institutions including National Forensic Sciences University, Goa, Central Detective Training Institute Jaipur, IIT Patna, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (14C), IIT Jodhpur, IIT Delhi, Security Assurance, IITM, Standards-R&D-Innovation, Memberships Development & Start-ups Strategy in TSDSI,, National Cybercrime Research & Innovation Center (NCR&IC), Cyber Security Association of India, BPR&D and DoT.

The Jury evaluated the physical demonstration of Automated drones, use cases related to AR/VR, Surveillance & Investigation, Evidence collection, Emergency response, Intelligent Traffic Management system, 5G metadata analysis, Geo fencing, AI based FIR filing etc. More details are available at Vimarsh 5G Hackathon 2023 (tcoe.in). Impactful solutions that emerged included Drone based surveillance safety and security, AI assisted FIR filing, geofencing solution for crime scene investigation, AR based training through crime scene recreation and AI based Data analytics & data processing App for predictive policing, etc.