Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman delivered a keynote address during the inauguration ceremony of Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS) Pilani’s Mumbai Campus in Kalyan, Maharashtra. Also gracing the occasion were Shri Kapil Patil Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, and Shri Kumar M Birla, Chancellor of BITS Pilani.