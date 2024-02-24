India reach 219/7 against England at stumps on 2nd day of fourth Test

In Men’s Cricket, India were 219 for 7 against England at stumps on the second day of the fourth Test at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.

England resumed their first innings this morning, and they were bundled out for 353 runs. They could add only 51 runs to their overnight score of 302 for 7. Joe Root scored 122 runs while Ollie Robinson scored 58 runs, for the visitors.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja took 4 wickets while the debutant Akash Deep scalped 3 wickets.

India currently lead the five-match series 2-1 and a win in Ranchi for the hosts would mark the end of England’s quest to prevent Rohit Sharma’s side from winning yet another Test series at home.