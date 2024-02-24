EAM S. Jaishankar Addresses QUAD Think Tank Forum Session at #RaisinaDialogue

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar delivered a keynote address during the Quad Think Tank Forum session at the prestigious #RaisinaDialogue in Delhi. He highlighted that the second cycle of Quad STEM Fellowships has been expanded to include ASEAN member countries, showcasing the Quad’s commitment to regional collaboration and development.

Minister Jaishankar emphasized that the convergence of India, Australia, Japan, and the US exemplifies the evolution of a multipolar order in global affairs. He acknowledged that while the Quad faced challenges in the past due to various complexities, it has been revitalized under new administrations and changing circumstances.

Asserting the enduring significance of the Quad, the Union Minister affirmed its permanence, growth trajectory, and potential contributions to regional and global stability and prosperity.