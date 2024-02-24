Yami Gautam’s “Article 370” Garners Impressive Rs 6 Crore on Opening Day

Mumbai, 24 February: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam’s latest film, “Article 370,” has made a remarkable debut at the box office, raking in over Rs 6.12 crore on its opening day, as announced by the film’s makers on Saturday.

The movie, released in theaters on Friday, is produced by Jio Studios in collaboration with B62 Studios, owned by Gautam’s filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar.

Celebrating the success, Jio Studios took to social media, proclaiming, “Ek desh, ek samvidhaan ki taaqat can be witnessed at the box office! #Article370 Now In Cinemas!” alongside a poster revealing the film’s impressive earnings of Rs 6.12 crore NBOC (Net Box Office Collection) on its first day.

“Article 370” explores a significant socio-political subject matter, drawing attention to the constitutional provision that granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, before it was abrogated in August 2019.

The strong opening day performance indicates a positive reception from audiences, bolstering the film’s prospects for continued success in the coming days. With Yami Gautam in the lead role, supported by a compelling storyline, the movie has garnered attention for its insightful portrayal of a pivotal moment in Indian history.

As cinephiles flock to theaters to witness “Article 370,” industry analysts anticipate sustained momentum for the film, driven by positive word-of-mouth and Gautam’s star power.