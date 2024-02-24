PM Modi Accuses Congress of Nepotism, Corruption and Neglecting Development Agenda

Raipur,24 February : In a scathing attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused them of being stuck in a cycle of nepotism, corruption, and appeasement, while neglecting the country’s development agenda. Speaking at the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh’ programme, Modi criticized the Congress for its lack of vision beyond forming governments and highlighted their failure to prioritize the nation’s progress.

Modi asserted that despite ruling the country for a significant period post-independence, the Congress failed to focus on building a prosperous future. He emphasized that their governance was marred by decisions driven solely by political interests, with little consideration for national development.

The Prime Minister reiterated his belief that the Congress party’s mindset remains unchanged, revolving around nepotism, corruption, and appeasement politics. He criticized their failure to think beyond serving their own family interests, contrasting it with his commitment to the welfare of all citizens.

Highlighting the importance of inclusive development, Modi emphasized the need for empowering marginalized sections of society, including the poor, youth, and women. He cited the example of Chhattisgarh, where the BJP government has expedited projects stalled by the previous Congress administration, particularly in housing for the underprivileged.

Modi’s remarks come in the backdrop of the BJP’s recent electoral victory in Chhattisgarh, where the party secured a decisive mandate over the Congress. The Prime Minister’s strong condemnation of the Congress underscores the ongoing political rivalry between the two parties and sets the tone for future electoral contests.