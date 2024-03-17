IIT Bhubaneswar holds Annual Social & Cultural Festival

Alma Fiesta in a grand scale

Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has celebrated the 15th edition of the annual Social and Cultural festival Alma Fiest from 15th to 17th March 2024. This year’s Social theme is “Dying art form” and the Cultural theme is “Enigmatic Paracosm Unraveling mystery at a time”. Chief guest Mr. Raghunath Sahoo, an eminent artist of Odisha inaugurated the three-day event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raghunath Sahoo stressed on believing in and living the culture of our land in word and spirit. He highlighted the significance of the culture and tradition of our country and their relevance for human society. He urged the students to work towards respecting and preserving the culture of India, moving beyond organising cultural festivals.

Prof. Rajesh Roshan Dash shared the background of Alma Fiesta and wished a great success for this year’s event.

Dr. Santhoshkumar G, Chairperson, Alma Fiesta delivered the welcome address and introduced the event. Mr. Tejas Singh Rajput, Chief Coordinator, Alma Fiesta proposed a vote of thanks.

Among others, Dr. Srinivas Bhaskar Karanki, President-Student Gymkhana and Dr. Kodanda Ram Mangipudi, Faculty Advisor (Socio Cultural), Student Gymkhana were also present on the occasion.

The Social and Cultural Theme of the year was launched during the inaugural ceremony.

The three-day fiesta showcased a host of events including several cultural performances, drama, dance, music, painting, and quiz competitions.