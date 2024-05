In a significant event, Karthik Pandian, the chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, led a massive roadshow in Jeypore, Koraput district, alongside Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates Koshalya Hikaka and Dr. Indira Nanda. This marks VK Pandian’s debut roadshow, highlighting his pivotal role as a star campaigner for the ruling party, BJD, across various regions of Odisha.