Noida: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav sent to 14 days of Judicial custody in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972. Earlier Noida Police arrests YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. He is being presented in the District & Sessions Court Surajpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

On the arrest of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra says, “A case under Wild Life Protection Act-1972, was filed (against Elvish Yadav and others). Today he was called for interrogation and was produced before the court by enhancing the sections of the NDPS Act in the said case.”