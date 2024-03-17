Pokhara declared Nepal’s ‘Tourism Capital’

Pokhara: Pokhara has been officially designated as ‘Tourism Capital’ of Nepal. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ made the declaration during a special event held in Pokhara on Sunday, organized jointly by the Gandaki Province government and Pokhara Metropolitan City.

The announcement, made against the serene backdrop of Fewa Lake at Barahighat, followed a lively rally featuring colorful cultural processions that paraded from Basundhara Park.

The decision to honor Pokhara with the title of Nepal’s premier ‘Tourism Hub’ was previously reached during a Cabinet meeting, highlighting the city’s significance in the country’s tourism landscape.