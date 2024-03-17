Change of counting of votes in respect of Assembly Constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim

The Commission vide its Press Note No. ECI/PN/23/2024 dated 16th March, 2024 has announced the schedule for General Elections to Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim along with the schedule for the General Election to Lok Sabha-2024 and various State Legislative Assemblies. The date of poll in both the States is on 19.04.2024 and date of counting is on 04.06.2024 as per the abovesaid press note.

ECI is to conduct election to Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim before the cessation of their terms, in exercise of the powers conferred upon under Article 324 read with Article 172(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The term of house of both the Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is due to expire on 02.06.2024. In view of this, the Commission has decided to amend the following in respect of Schedule for General Election to State Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkimonly in the Press Note: –

Sl. No. Poll Event Existing Schedule Revised Schedule 1 Date of Counting of Votes 4th June, 2024 (Tuesday) 2nd June, 2024 (Sunday) 2 Date before which the election shall be completed 6th June, 2024 (Thursday) 2nd June, 2024 (Sunday)