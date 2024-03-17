Central University of Odisha Hosts Fellowship Awareness Programme in Collaboration with Piramal Foundation

The Office of the Proctor at the Central University of Odisha joined hands with the Piramal Foundation to organize a Fellowship Awareness Programme aimed at final-year students of both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Held on March 16th, 2024, the event garnered support from Prof. Chakradhar Tripathy, the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, who extended his best wishes for the success of the initiative. He emphasized the potential of such fellowships in enhancing students’ knowledge.

Prof. Bharat Kumar Panda, serving as the University’s Proctor, warmly welcomed the gathering of students and faculty members, expressing his dedication to fostering the growth of the University’s students. He underscored the University’s mission, stating that its true establishment lies in the establishment of its students’ careers.

Representatives from the Piramal Foundation provided insights into the unique aspects of The Gandhi Fellowship and discussed the opportunities it offers for personal development and employment. The discussion aimed to guide students on how they can contribute to their own growth through the fellowship.

Dr. Nupur Pattanaik, a faculty member from the sociology department, delivered a vote of thanks at the conclusion of the programme, expressing gratitude to all participants, including representatives from the Piramal Foundation, students, faculty, and staff from the Proctor’s Office.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from various stakeholders, highlighting the collaborative efforts towards empowering students and fostering their holistic development.