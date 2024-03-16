AM/NS India receives prestigious Quality Circle and HSE Excellence Awards at CII Odisha Annual Meeting

Bhubaneswar : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s leading steelmakers, has been presented with two prestigious awards, the Quality Circle Award and the HSE (Health, Safety, and Environment) Excellence Award during the Odisha Annual Meeting 2024 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Both the awards were presented to the company officials by Sri Bhupendra Singh IAS, Special Secretary, Industries, Govt of Odisha.

More than 70 companies participated in a rigorous evaluation process post which an independent jury panel decided the winners in each category. Winning these awards reaffirms the company’s commitment to excellence in quality, safety, and sustainability, showcasing its persistent efforts towards operational excellence. The Quality Circle Award, a testament to AM/NS India’s dedication to quality enhancement and innovation, recognises the company’s exemplary practices in fostering a culture of continuous improvement. AM/NS India has demonstrated its unwavering focus on quality through the implementation of robust quality management systems and the encouragement of employee participation in quality initiatives. Moreover, the HSE Excellence Award recognises AM/NS India’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of health, safety, and environmental measures across its operations. By prioritizing employee training and implementing rigorous safety protocols, the company has successfully cultivated an environment where emphasis on health, safety and environment is not just a priority, but a core value rooted in every employee and partner.

Stating the significance of these accolades, Sri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, AM/NS India said “We are grateful to CII for recognising our team’s efforts in driving excellence across all aspects of our operations. These awards serve as a motivation for the entire AM/NS India team to continually raise the bar in terms of quality, safety, and sustainability performance.”