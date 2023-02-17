IFFCO Employees’ Union hold a General Body meeting in IFFCO premises at Sanskruti Bhawan . The President of the Union Mr. Tusar Ranjan Samantaray and the General Secretary Mr. Rakesh Kumar Ojha spoke on the occasion of their achievements within a period of 1.5 years and informed all the members of the Union.

Out of 930 members, more than 700 members were present in the General Body Meeting which is held for the 2nd time in the history of IFFCO Employees’ Union, Paradeep Unit since its inception of the Union. The General Secretary of the Union read out the Annual Report Card and provided the Books of Accounts in the open meeting. They thanked the IFFCO Management for allowing the General Body Meeting in the premises. The President Mr.Tusar Ranjan Samantaray spoke on their role with the Management and expressed the achievements being achieved by them during their tenure. They also expressed cooperation extended to them by all employees. Such a huge gathering, proves the leadership quality of the Union. During this meeting, all the executive members of the Union Sh Sh Kamalakanta Dalai,Anil Kumar Sahoo, Prabhat Ranjan Das, Dewata Nand Singh, Gobinda Charan Sethi, P. Venugopal, Raja Kishor Pradhan, Maheswar Behera, Sukanta Swain, Prabir Kumar Pradhan, Annada Prasad Choudhury, Narender Singh, Prakash Chandra Rout, Pabitra Kumar Biswal, Pradipta Kumar Swain, Susanta Kumar Nayak & Sudhanshu Pattanayak were present and witnessed the General Body meeting.

On the concluding ceremony of the General Body meeting, Mr. Sudhanshu Patnaik gave vote of thanks to all for their support and presence.