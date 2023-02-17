India Myanmar discuss border issues, connectivity projects in virtual meet

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy held a virtual meeting with the Minister for Border Affairs of Myanmar today. In the context of recent developments inside Myanmar and their repercussions along India-Myanmar border region, the two sides discussed the need to ensure peace, stability and economic development along the border.

The two sides also discussed Government of India’s grant-in-aid connectivity projects in Myanmar aimed at infrastructure development in the country and economic well-being of the people of Myanmar.

It was emphasized that an early restoration of peace and security and implementation of development projects in Myanmar will benefit the people residing along both sides of the border. India also sought continued cooperation of the Myanmar authorities for early repatriation of trapped Indian nationals in the Myawaddy region.

Other issues discussed included creation of conducive conditions for the return of Myanmar nationals currently taking shelter in India, combating drug trafficking and other transnational crimes, strengthening people to people exchanges in the bordering areas, Free Movement Regime, and ways to augment border trade.