PM Modi chief guest at 7th edition of Global Business Summit

New Delhi : The seventh edition of the prestigious GBS Global Summit 2023 – conceptualised and executed by ET Edge, began today at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Guest and was welcomed by Samir Jain, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, The Times Group; and Vineet Jain, MD, The Times Group.

Addressing the select gathering of global influencers and business disruptors, Prime Minister Modi said, “India has shown the world how to turn a crisis into an opportunity. Today India’s capabilities are echoed in the Global Business Summit which has a theme of reimagining business and reimagining the world. We reimagined the more than 100 districts that were considered backward and declared them as aspirational districts and transformed them.”

Earlier, welcoming the Prime Minister, Mr Vineet Jain, MD, The Times Group, said: “India has found confidence in PM Modi’s ‘India first’ policy, and his combining ‘gati’ and ‘shakti’ to drive the nation’s growth.”

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Resilience, Influence, Dominance”.

Day One saw an A-list of business leaders speaking on diverse themes such as the global economy, India’s G20 presidency, energy transition, and the globalization of cricket, among others.