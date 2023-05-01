IDCA Tri-Nation ODI for the Deaf kicks off in Kolkata

New Delhi : IDCA Tri-Nation ODI for the Deaf 2023 commenced with a powerpack match between India and Bangladesh at the Merlin Club Pavilion Cricket Grounds, Kolkata on April 29th. In this series, teams from Bangladesh, Nepal, and India will compete against each other to lift the coveted trophy and take home the grand prize.

The ODI team of India is led by Sai Akash, who also steered the Chennai Blasters to victory in the recently held IDCA T20 Deaf Premier League 2023. The maiden Deaf ODI to be held in India was inaugurated by a well-known citizen activist, Mr Mudar Patreya.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Jain, President Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said, “We are elated to welcome teams from Bangladesh & Nepal to India and host them in Kolkata. IDCA will provide these specially-abled players with an opportunity to play in a world-class facility sponsored by the Merlin Group in Kolkata. The specially-abled youths of our neighbouring countries are excited to visit & compete in India.

A series of six matches will be played among the three teams and the two teams with the maximum victories will make it to the finale to be held on Friday, 5th April from 9:30 AM.

Inaugurating the Tri-nation ODI Mr Mudar Patreya said, “If you saw the tri-nation tournament as just another cricket competition you might have missed the significance of what the players had achieved to get to Calcutta (Kolkata). They had prevailed over extensive odds, the primary odds being the handicap of being told that they were handicapped. The next level would be to see these cricketers faring successfully in integrated cricket and hitting the ball out of the park – literally and metaphorically.”

Ms Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA said, “We are extremely thankful to Mr Mudar Patreya, a well-known citizen activist, Guest of Honour for gracing the occasion and motivating the players. We are also grateful to Century Ply for extending their support for this tournament.”

The event is being sponsored & supported by its corporate partners Century Ply, Emami Group, KFC India, Hero MotoCorp, Impact Research and Measurement, Kaizzen, Nykaa, Cognito, Trisys, Zenab Zarif & BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, Nepal. The match is being live-streamed by FanCode & IDCA YouTube channel.

The list of the scheduled matches can be found at IDCA’s Twitter handle: INDIAN DEAF CRICKET ASSOCIATION (IDCA)🇳 (@indian_deaf) / Twitter