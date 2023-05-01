Timex India Unveils “Timex – Choice of The Titans” Campaign in Association with Gujarat Titans

New Delhi : With the campaign “Timex – Choice of The Titans”, Timex India showcases themselves as the official timekeepers of IPL’s defending champions on debut – Gujarat Titans. This alliance dials up the spirit of being a champion. The campaign aims to create excitement among cricket and watch enthusiasts alike, highlighting the association and reinforcing Timex’s position as a leading watch brand in India.

Timex has unveiled an engaging campaign film which opens to a relaxed setting where Wriddhiman Saha and Rahul Tewatia are playing a video game, followed by Shubman Gill, passionately honing his batting skills on the cricket field. The scene closes with an interesting statement from Rahul stating ‘Aaj time waste karega tabhi toh kal hundred marega’ with a dedicated Gill batting away to glory in the nets. The message being delivered is that when champions choose to waste time, its only to get it right. The campaign video ends with a stylized shot of all 3 together with the Timex logo and a Timex – GT special edition watch appearing in the foreground.

Link to the AV: https://youtu.be/DnV0vKdr4i8

The AV highlights a compelling message – with their trusted timekeeper Timex by their side, the champions choose to do what inspires them to push the boundaries. It doesn’t matter whether the world looks at it as a waste of time or not, what matters is their choice of doing what they believe in.

Speaking on this association, Mr. Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director Timex Group India stated, “We are thrilled to unveil our latest campaign, ‘Timex – Choice of The Titans,’ in association with Gujarat Titans. Looking at the team’s thrilling performance on ground, we are even more stoked about the success of the campaign among our fans and followers. We look forward to this collaboration with Gujarat Titans and an action-packed season ahead. Timex has a long-standing reputation as a trusted timekeeper, and the Gujarat Titans epitomizes excellence in cricket. We are geared up to increase our consumer base countrywide through this association.”

The campaign is being telecast via Sony TV, with “India’s Best Dancer”, and English News channels. Apart from TV, the campaign shall also be aired on JIO Streaming and Radio City. It shall also be promoted through outdoor hoardings in 10 cities and through Timex India social media handles.

Inspired by this association, Timex India has launched three special edition watches co-branded with Gujarat Titans, one of the watches sports their catchy tagline – “Aava De”. Timex Global CEO Tobias Reiss-Schmidt was recently in Delhi to unveil the watches at an enthralling press event.

About the collection:

1. TIMEX X GUJARAT TITANS 3 HANDS MEN ANALOG BLUE DIAL COLOURED QUARTZ WATCH

Availability – https://bit.ly/3NcDuTW

Price – INR 2,495/-

2. TIMEX X GUJARAT TITANS SPECIAL EDITION 3 HANDS MEN ANALOG GOLD DIAL COLOURED QUARTZ WATCH

Availability – https://bit.ly/3N6Jvl0

Price – INR 2,495/-

3. TIMEX X GUJARAT TITANS 3 HANDS MEN ANALOG WHITE DIAL COLORED QUARTZ WATCH Availability – – https://bit.ly/3mWHL3e

Price – INR 2,495

With an array of product portfolio, the brand is focused on becoming a household name that is loved by generations across – from the millennials to Gen Zs.