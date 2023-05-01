Flag Foundation of India Dedicates Monumental Flag at AFMC, Pune

Pune: The Flag Foundation of India (FFOI) continues its mission to promote the display of the Indian National Flag with pride and honour, and to raise awareness about its significance. On the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, FFOI dedicated another Monumental Flag, which was dedicated to the nation by Mr Naveen Jindal.

Established on May 1, 1948, AFMC is a renowned medical institution that provides world-class education and training to medical and nursing students. The institution is known for producing the best doctors and nursing staff, not only in peacetime but also during times of war.

The Monumental Flag dedication ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Lt Gen. Daljeet Singh, DG-AFMS, Lt Gen. (Retired) D P Vats, Rajya Sabha MP, and Lt Gen. Narendra Kotwal, Commandant of AFMC, Pune, along with other senior distinguished officers of the Indian Army.

In his speech, Mr Jindal expressed his gratitude for being part of the platinum jubilee celebration and acknowledged the instrumental role that AFMC has played in serving the nation. He said, “The Indian National Flag symbolizes unity and equality among all citizens of India. The FFOI is committed to promoting the significance of the tricolour and instilling respect for it among the people of the country.” later on he added “ The FFOI is running the Pledge for Tiranga Campaign, I urge you all to visit the website of FFOI and take the pledge and spread the word about the pledge to your close ones. The Pledge says- ‘’I take a pledge that I will dedicate myself to the nation and work for the good of my country. ”.

“When we stand below the flag, we must recognize our responsibilities as citizens to make this nation great. Tiranga also reminds us that nothing is more paramount than the country and the flag”, Mr Naveen Jindal further added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP and former AFMC Director, Lt Gen. (Retd) Dr DP Vats said, “I appreciate the outstanding work being carried out by FFOI under the guidance of Mr Naveen Jindal to install Monumental Flags across the country. I would like to see the chapters about the journey of Tiranga in school textbooks so that the next generations must know the significance of the Indian National Flag”.