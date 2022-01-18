Hyderabad FC B finish runners up in CEM Gold Cup 2022

Coach Shameel’s boys suffer shootout heartbreak against Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC

Diphu : Hyderabad FC’s reserve team finished the CEM Gold Cup 2022 as runners up after going down 4-2 in the penalty shootout in the finals of the competition. The youngsters went down fighting after it ended 0-0 post 90 minutes and 30 minutes of extra time.

HFC B had a strong start to the game and created a few chances but Morning Star FC grew into the game. But in the end, neither team failed to find a break through and it all went down to a penalty shoot-out.

Koustav Dutta and Bishnu Bordoloi converted their penalties for HFC B while Dipu Halder hit the post and Paogoumang Singson’s effort was saved. HFC B ’keeper Aman Kumar Sahani did save a penalty but it ended 4-2 as the youngsters finished runners up in the end.

The Hyderabad FC youngsters were consistently impressive throughout the campaign with sweeping up the awards at the end of the tournament. Aman Kumar Sahani was named the ‘Best Goalkeeper’ of the tournament while Lalchungnunga Chhangte who scored in the quarterfinal and the semifinal of the competition was named the ‘Player of the Tournament’ for the CEM Gold Cup.