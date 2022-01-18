Valedictory & Product Showcase Smart City Hackathon organized by Electropreneur Park, Bhubaneswar

Bbhubaneswar : Electropreneur Park, Bhubaneswar (A Centre of Entrepreneurship in Electronic System Design & Manufacturing(ESDM) ) is set up by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) with support from Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India and Government of Odisha to promote ESDM Startups and create a holistic eco-system for encouraging R&D, innovation, Product development, Entrepreneurship in the ESDM sector in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

As part of this initiative EP-Bhubaneswar with support from Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd. (BSCL) had organized a Pan India Virtual Acceleration Program for Smart City Solutions namely Smart City Challenge & Outcome for Urban Tansformation (SCOUT 2021) and the Valedictory & Product Showcase event . The objective of SCOUT was to invite Innovative Products & Solutions from the Startups for mitigating Smartcity problems and making the city life better as well as bringing transformation through disruptive technologies.

The virtual event was graced by Shri Arvind Kumar, DG, STPI, Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India, Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation & CEO Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, Shri Manas Panda, Director, STPI Bhubaneswar, Shri Subodh Sachan, Director, STPI Startup and Innovation Promotion & CEO, STPINEXT, Shri K Krishna Moorthy, President cum CEO, IESA, Shri R D Pai, Excelpoint Systems Pte Ltd, Shri Dinesh Tiwari, Director-Business Development Singapore IoT Consortium,Shri Chris Heyes, Director UK India Business Council,System Integrators and Tech Partners.

In this regard, a virtual exhibition was launched by Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India to showcase the products of the 26 finalists developed in SCOUT

Among rewards, Cash prize up to 3 Lakhs, 2 Lakhs & 1 Lakh weregiven to the Winner(Cocoslabs Innovative Solutions), 1st runner up( Earthzy Technology Solutions)& 2nd runner up(Racketail Solutions) respectively. Individual cash prize up to INR 50 Thousand each to 4Best performing Teams(Fuselage Innovations, Malhari Projects, Backyard Creators, Ewarn Systems). Reimbursement has been made up to INR 20k per participant for Components, Development boards and other services required to making the POC. Among other Key take aways, the Winners shall get Real time implementation of POCs selected in the Hackathon.

The Program was supported by Excelpoint Systems, L&T smart world, Ashoka Buildcon, Singapore IOT Consortium, Shapoorji Pallonji, Microchip, Zeliot, Xilinx, ADI, VaanInfra, CSM Technologies, Innovative & Iwave.

Speaking on the occasion. Shri Arvind Kumar, Director General, stated that with support and collaborative efforts of Industries the mission of STPI and Electorpreneur Park-Bhubaneswar,the outcome of SCOUT will be far reaching to achieve more than the desired goals and promote Startups & entrepreneurship in the field of ESDM.

Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT Government of India, emphasized on the boost that ESDM sector and hardware industry will achieve by 2025. Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation & CEO Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited stated that SCOUT will be a launching platform for the Startups who have come up with path breaking solutions in Smart city applications and achieving the goals for ensuring better quality of life for our citizens.

Shri Manas Panda, Director, STPI-Bhubaneswar voiced on the synergizing effect for startups with Govt. body & industries in developing innovative solutions.

The meeting was moderated by Ms. Lopa Mishra Jana, Chief Operating Officer of Electropreneur Park, Bhubaneswar and Shri S.R Patra, Joint Director, STPI delivered Vote of Thanks. All Participants of SCOUT and around 200 Startups participated in the event.