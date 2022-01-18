Kia India registers 7738 bookings for the Kia Carens within the first 24 hours

Chennai: Kia India, the fastest growing carmaker in the country, today revealed that the Kia Carens has received a tremendous response from the Indian customers, with 7738 bookings registered on the very first day. The company opened the pre-bookings for prospective customers on 14 January’22 through the Kia India official website www.kia.com/in and via any of the authorized dealerships of Kia India by paying an initial booking amount of INR 25,000.

Commenting on the development, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response that Kia Carens has received from customers, within the first 24 hours of starting the pre-bookings. It is the highest first day booking we have received for any of our products in India. With the Carens, we offered a choice of multiple engine and transmission options, coupled with the standard Robust 10 High Safety package and many first-in-class features, to ensure it suits the requirement of anyone who wants a sophisticated and safe family mover. It is heartening to see the faith of our customers in brand Kia and this response from them is a testimony to the rising popularity of our latest offering in the country.”