New Delhi:To commemorate 75 years of Independence of India, CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) had taken initiative under the scheme of Government of India ie. “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and it is planning to bring out a special issue of journals in their respective subject areas. In this context Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics (IJBB) a premier peer-reviewed, SCI-indexed, bimonthly research journal brings out a special issue with the theme Human Health in Indian Context: Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. IJBB ranks top among CSIR-NIScPR journals with the JIF (Clarivate Tm score of 1.918 and H-index 42; NAAS 7.9, and ranks 16th out of 104 ranked journals from India across the disciplines).

This special issue will cover reviews/ research articles giving comprehensive coverage of Indian scientific achievements. Prof Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR, New Delhi and Shri R.S. Jayasomu, Editor, IJEB, Dr. G. Mahesh, Head Research journals for their tireless support and the extensive work done by Dr NK Prasanna,Scientific Editor and the team member of Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics who played a vital role in bringing out this excellent special issue.