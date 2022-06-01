Kia India registers 18,718 unit sales in May 2022

Chennai: Kia India, the fastest-growing carmaker in the country, registers 18,718 unit sales in May 2022. The Sonet becomes the highest contributor to the overall KIN sales with 7,899 units, followed by Seltos with 5,953 units, Carens with 4,612 units and Carnival with 239 units sold. May sales figures also include 15 EV6 cars that have been dispatched to dealerships as display cars. At the onset of the gradual recovery in the semiconductor shortage issue, the company sold 97,796 units in the first 5 months of CY2022, with a growth of 19% plus, YTD. The company firmly holds its 5th most sold car brand position in the country. With the May 2022 sales performance, Kia India surpassed the domestic sales milestone of 4.5 Lakhs while the Sonet achieved the 1.5 Lakh sales figure since its inception.

Commenting on the development, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “We are happy to sustain our sales momentum with yet another strong sales performance. we are growing at 19% plus, which is higher than the industry average growth rate, even when supply chain issues plaguing the entire auto industry. Kia is now a part of 4.5 lakh Indian families, and we have achieved this in a record time, which only testifies the faith of Indian customers in the Kia brand.”