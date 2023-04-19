HSBC doubles down on India – signs Virat Kohli as their Brand Influencer

New Delhi: HSBC India today announced that they’ve signed up the living legend Indian cricketer and global sporting icon, Virat Kohli as their Brand Influencer.

Virat Kohli, the embodiment of sporting excellence, dependability and trust will help to amplify HSBC’s purpose of ‘Opening up a world of opportunity’ as it strives to support the ambitions of an aspirational India going global. HSBC India, through its comprehensive suite of products and services, is well positioned to support various facets of the Indian economy that is poised for a significant and sustained growth trajectory. As part of the association, a multi-media campaign featuring Virat Kohli will bring to life the value proposition of banking with HSBC.

Talking about his new innings with HSBC India, Virat Kohli said, “I’m delighted to associate with HSBC, one of the world’s premier international financial organisations. HSBC’s rich legacy in India, disciplined approach and long-standing commitment resonates deeply with my belief system of discipline, commitment and focus, aspects that have played a key role in my career so far. While people trust me to deliver on the field, I look at HSBC India as a focused and trusted financial partner to help achieve my financial goals.”

Commenting on this marquee association, Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India said “We’re thrilled to have Virat Kohli as our Brand Influencer and see him as a perfect fit for our values of taking responsibility, collaborating, and succeeding together as a team as well as getting things done. Virat Kohli is a symbol of an ambitious India that is striving forward, going global and leaving its indelible mark on the global stage across various fields. We’re keen to partner the country in its upward trajectory of growth and our association with Virat Kohli will provide a significant impetus to this journey. Virat’s appeal and pursuit of excellence is aligned to our growth ambitions in India. This is the start of a new and exciting chapter as we look to reinforce our commitment towards growth and being the preferred international financial partner for our clients.”

Sharing his perspective on the partnership and business, Sandeep Batra, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India said “Cricket is a unifying force and strikes an emotional chord with the Indian diaspora across the world. Our endeavour to support the aspirations of the international minded Indians will be boosted by our association with Virat Kohli. Whether on or off the field Kohli personifies discipline and commitment to his craft, ideals that resonate with us at HSBC India.”

HSBC India is keen to grow in India and has doubled down on the plethora of opportunities that the country has to offer. From supporting the robust ecosystem of startups to helping Indian corporates in their global ambitions as well as supporting the wealth and retail banking needs of internationally minded Indians, the Bank is leveraging its deep-rooted experience and expertise to partner the country’s progress.