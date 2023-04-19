JioCinema Announces 10 Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan Car Winners

A week after announcing the first winners of Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, JioCinema announced the next 10 winners who won a car each for TATA IPL 2023 matches played between April 10th & 17th. Somashekara PV from Hassan, Karnataka won the car during the Southern Derby between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings on April 17th.

New Delhi-resident Mohammad Shahroz Khan and Munendra Kumar from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, won a car during Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match and Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match respectively on April 16th.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings fixture on April 15th saw Ashok Kamble from Udgir, Maharashtra winning the grand prize while Sundarban’s Miraj Laskar won the car during the first match on Sunday between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals.

Harry Brook’s scintillating century got Sunrisers Hyderabad a crucial away win against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14th, which also was a lucky day for Rakesh Kumar from Katra, J&K. Satya Prakash Gupta, a businessman from Hojai, Assam, won the car in the contest played during Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans on April 13th.

Lalhriatpuia Hauhnar from Aizawl, Mizoram, was elated that his experience of watching the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals live on April 12th JioCinema turned out to be rewarding. On April 11th, Mumbai Indians registered a dominating win over Delhi Capitals that saw Hajipur, Bihar resident Abhishek Kumar win the car playing Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan.

Jagdish Chandra Dhaker of Thukrai, Rajasthan hit the jackpot during the thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on April 10th.

Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan is aimed to enhance the viewer’s experience while watching the TATA IPL on JioCinema vis-à-vis passively watching the league on legacy platforms. The contest offers viewers prizes like smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, Bluetooth neckband, and wireless earphones, and a chance to win one car every match, among other prizes.

Viewers need to hold the phone in portrait mode. A chat box will open at the bottom of the screen where the question appears before every over along with four options. Viewers who give the most correct answers during the match, stand a chance to win the car.