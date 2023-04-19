Bollywood’s Shilpa Shetty to inaugurate Odisha’s fourth Kalyan Jewellers outlet on 21st April

Bhubaneswar : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s leading jewellery brands, today announced that it will be launching its fourth showroom in the state of Odisha. The showroom is scheduled to be inaugurated on 21st April 2023 by Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty.

Kalyan Jewellers’ new showroom located at Patia Chowk in Bhubaneswar, is part of the company’s strategy to expand its retail footprint and operations in the region, providing customers with easier access to the brand. The showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in a world-class ambience. Additionally, the Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate, which is the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms, will apply, ensuring a seamless and service-backed shopping experience.

In celebration of the showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a unique promotion of 0% making charges on half the purchase value for customers shopping for a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As we mark 8 years in the Bhubaneswar, we are delighted to announce the launch of our second showroom in the capital city of Odisha. We believe the new showroom at Patia will play a critical role in making the brand accessible to patrons in the city, and enable us in exploring the untapped potential this market has to offer. On the back of our strong foundations laid in the region, we aspire to boost our growth momentum. The new investments in this region reflect upon the brand’s commitment to strengthen its presence in the state.”

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers are BIS hallmarked, and go through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information and Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Lila –diamonds & semi-precious stone jewellery, Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Muhurat – wedding jewellery and Rang – precious stones jewellery.