Honda Cars India records annual sales growth of 7% in FY 22-23

Mumbai : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered annual domestic sales of 91,418 units during FY 22–23, recording 7% growth over last financial year. The company had sold a total volume of 85,609 units during FY 21-22.

HCIL exported a total volume of 22,722 units during FY 22-23 as compared to 19,401 units in FY 21-22, registering over 17% of growth.

Sharing thoughts on the fiscal year sales performance, Mr Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales , Honda Cars India Ltd said, “We are pleased to report that our sales for the Financial Year 2022-23 have met our expectations. Honda Cars India has achieved a domestic sales growth of 7%, driven by the strong and positive sales momentum of our models specifically the Amaze and City. The Amaze’s sales have grown by 33% in last fiscal year being one of the most preferred family sedan in India. The Honda City continues its legacy of success by being the largest selling mid size sedan in the country during last year. Our sincere gratitude to our customers, dealers and suppliers for their strong support to Honda brand in India. Our export performance also has been very good in FY 22-23 with growth of 17%.” He further added, “Despite the persistent challenges posed by the global chip shortage and its impact on production volumes, the Indian automobile industry has had one of its strongest years in terms of sales. We believe that India holds significant potential and anticipate even greater demand in the years ahead.”

The company registered monthly domestic sales of 6,692 units and export of 3,189 units in Mar’23 against 6,589 units in domestic sales and 2,243 units of export in Mar’22.