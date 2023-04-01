Rs 877 crore directly transferred to the bank accounts of more than 43 lakh farming families as development of the state is linked with the welfare of the farmers: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar : On the occasion of Odisha Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given financial aid to the farmers of the state. Kharif crop support has been provided to farmers in all regions of the state except Jharsuguda. Assistance of ₹877 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of more than 43 lakh farming families.

Stating that the development of the state is linked with the welfare of the farmers, he said that today Odisha is self-reliant in the production of food grains and is supplying food to the country’s food reserves. He gave the credit to lakhs of brothers and sisters who are farmers of lakhs of states.

The state government is taking many steps to develop agriculture and increase the income of farmers. The Chief Minister advised the farmers to focus on crop diversification by asking them to use more machines and modern equipment in farming.