Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Odisha government announces to increase the study leave of Doctors from 3 years to 6 years

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : In a major development,  Odisha government announces to increase the study leave of Doctors from 3 years to 6 years and also allowed study leave within first 5 years of service keeping in view to encourage the Doctors to enhance their specialization qualification .

The information was shared on the social media handle of  Health and Family Welfare Department.

 “Happy to share that in a progressive step towards encouraging specialization qualification of Doctors, #Odisha Government has enhanced the study leave of Doctors from 3 years to 6 years and also allowed study leave within first 5 years of service,” read the tweet.

Further, Extra Ordinary Leave (EOL) taken for higher study is allowed to be counted towards Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP), it also mentioned.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.