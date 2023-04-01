Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Odisha government announces to increase the study leave of Doctors from 3 years to 6 years and also allowed study leave within first 5 years of service keeping in view to encourage the Doctors to enhance their specialization qualification .

The information was shared on the social media handle of Health and Family Welfare Department.

“Happy to share that in a progressive step towards encouraging specialization qualification of Doctors, #Odisha Government has enhanced the study leave of Doctors from 3 years to 6 years and also allowed study leave within first 5 years of service,” read the tweet.

Further, Extra Ordinary Leave (EOL) taken for higher study is allowed to be counted towards Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP), it also mentioned.