BEADS Announces Successful Open Day for One Wall Residency – Volume II

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Experimental Art and Design Studio (BEADS) hosted a successful Open Day for its One Wall Residency – Volume II on April 1st, 2023. The Open Day was a free event open to the public from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

The main attraction of the event was the Wall shaped by the One Wall ‘Artist in Residency,’ Anshuka Mahapatra. Anshuka is a multidisciplinary artist who works across various mediums like printmaking, painting, and video installation. She is a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art Education from Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi and an MFA in Printmaking from the Department of Fine Arts, S.N. School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad.

BEADS believes that walls with art hold the power to bring a fresh perspective and encourage creativity and imagination in the public. The One Wall Residency program curated by BEADS offers a unique opportunity for artists to develop their ideas and practices in a creative direction. The residency program is open to both medium-specific and cross-platform modes of creation that aim for the intersection of art and ideas.

In this edition of the One Wall Residency, Anshuka Mahapatra explored the theme of “Representation.” She studied the painted walls of Bhubaneswar and visited markets, museums, and fairs. Her wall with prints and videos captures the attention of the audience with non-linear stories, making them ponder in awe.

BEADS is a design studio based out of Bhubaneswar that creates elegant, ethnically inspired, and environmentally friendly products. They explore, design, and create contemporary lifestyle products mingled with traditional Odia craft practices. Their vision is encapsulated by their watch phrase of “Inspiring lives with inspiring design from Odisha.”

Overall, the Open Day for One Wall Residency – Volume II was a successful event, showcasing the power of art and design to inspire and bring people together. BEADS continues to be a leader in the art and design industry, promoting creativity, sustainability, and cultural diversity.