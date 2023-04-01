Coal India Launches “Project DIGICOAL”

Bhubaneswar: Coal India Limited (CIL) on Friday launched the “PROJECT DIGICOAL” and a “Digital War-Room” to monitor and assist this project on Friday at CIL Hq. in Kolkata. This project will help CIL’s mining operations become future ready using advanced digital solutions. With the launch, the project went live in 7 coal mines of CIL encompassing Gevra, Dipka and Kusmunda mines in SECL and Nigahi, Jayant, Dudhichua and Khadia mines in NCL. CIL has roped in Accenture as the consultant to design and implement the project.

“Launch of “PROJECT DIGICOAL” is an important milestone of digitalization in CIL. This project will help make the processes efficient,” Chairman, CIL Shri Pramod Agrawal said while launching the project.

With the vision to provide energy security to the country, Coal India has conceptualized first of its kind mega digital transformation program to reimagine its mining operations and help achieve the aim of 1 billion tonne (BT) coal production by FY 25-26.

“PROJECT DIGICOAL” will drive efficiency through a portfolio of Industry 4.0 digital solutions such as deploying drones for robust surveying & planning, AI/ML based drill & blast designs for improved fragmentation, IoT based fleet monitoring system to maximise availability and utilization, digitization of land records for land acquisition management, and preventive asset maintenance to minimize process downtime. This project has been designed at the nexus of business & digital, leveraging industry leading practices for improving overall production by impacting key business KPIs

Director (Technical) – CIL Dr. B. Veera Reddy in his address said it is a matter of pride that CIL is setting up model mines for the future with state-of-the-art digital technologies to help drive growth and improve efficiencies at par with global trends.

Shri Vinay Ranjan, Director (P&IR) – CIL, Shri Debasish Nanda, Director (Business Development) – CIL, Shri Mukesh Choudhary, Director (Marketing) – CIL, Shri Brajesh Kumar Tripathy, Chief Vigilance Officer – CIL, Shri Vinod Kumar and Shri Ranajit Sahu, MD (Chemical & Natural Resources), Accenture and senior management of CIL and Accenture were present at CIL Hq., while Shri P. S. Mishra, CMD – SECL and Shri Bhola Singh, CMD – NCL along with senior management of SECL & NCL attended the launch programme virtually.