Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) opens with a bang

Mumbai: The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) was inaugurated on Friday in the presence of eminent personalities of the country along with artists, religious leaders, sports and business personalities from India and abroad. Reliance Foundation Chairperson Smt. Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani were the hosts.

At the launch, Smt. Nita Ambani said – “I am overwhelmed by all the support the Cultural Center is receiving. It is one of the best cultural centers in the world. All arts and artists are welcome here. Here youth from small towns and far-flung areas will also get a chance to showcase their art. I am hopeful that the best shows in the world would come here.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Mukesh Ambani said that – along with Mumbai, it will also emerge as a big center of art for the country. Big shows can be held here. I hope Indians will be able to produce original shows with all their creativity and artistry.

The Cultural Center extended warm hospitality to the guests. Among the eminent dignitaries Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, lawn tennis player Sania Mirza and athlete Deepa Malik arrived at the center to encourage the artists.

The entire evening was graced by superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Sunil Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Shraddha Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal like Raju Hirani, Tusshar Kapoor. Kailash Kher and Mame Khan were also present with their melodious voices.

Internationally renowned models like Emma Chamberlain, Gigi Hadid graced the occasion. Politicians like Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Smriti Irani were also present on the occasion.

The divine presence of spiritual gurus like Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Radhanath Swami of Swami Narayan Sect, Ramesh Bhai Ojha, Swami Gaur Gopal Das also enthralled the audience.