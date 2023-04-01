King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will be on a three day visit to India from April 3

At the invitation of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, the King of Bhutan, His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will be on an official visit to India from 03 – 05 April, 2023. He will be accompanied by H.E. Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, and senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan. The visit of His Majesty the King of Bhutan is in keeping with the long standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

During the visit, His Majesty the King of Bhutan will meet with the President of India and the Prime Minister. The External Affairs Minister and senior officials will call on His Majesty the King of Bhutan.

India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by understanding and mutual trust. The visit would provide an opportunity to both the sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the close bilateral partnership, including economic and development cooperation.