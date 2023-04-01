ICAR-CIFA celebrates 36th Annual Day; Launches Jan Bhagidari events to create awareness about India’s G 20 presidency

Bhubaneswar: The ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar, Odisha celebrated its “36th Annual Day” at its Kausalyaganga Campus, Bhubaneswar today. The premier research institute on freshwater aquaculture in the country had begun its journey as an institute on this day in the year 1987 under Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Padma Shri Prof. S. Ayyappan, Former Secretary, DARE & DG, ICAR graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Dr. J. K. Jena, DDG (Fisheries Science), ICAR, New Delhi and Prof. Sabita Acharya, Vice Chancellor, Utkal University, Bhubaneswar were also present, as guest of honors On this occasion the institute launched month long Jan-Bhagidari events to raise awareness and imbibe the spirit of participation and ownership with India’s G 20 Presidency in the State of Odisha.

Padma Shri Prof. S. Ayyappan, Former Secretary, DARE & DG, ICAR thanked all the audience present over here. He reminisced and said that ICAR-CIFA has given life and livelihood to many people. He said CIFA is our Karma Bhumi as well as Punya Bhumi. We are now celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav and establishing connection with every individual at higher levels as well as with the farmers at ground level. CIFA is ‘‘Mecca’’ of Indian fisheries said Prof. Ayyappan. We must endeavour to deliver good science and thereby bring happiness and prosperity for the people. He appreciated publication productivity of the scientists as well as its impactful outreach activities. He had visited the farm facilities, the laboratories and interacted at length with the researchers the previous day.

Dr. J.K. Jena, DDG (Fisheries Science) urged the employees that on the birthday of the Institute, each one must think what we could give the sector in return. By the year 2047 India has to produce 34 million tonnes of fish and freshwater aquaculture sector alone has to contribute 25 million tonnes. So challenges are there and we must collectively endeavour to convert the challenges to opportunities. He called for transformative changes to take place and told to aim for new CIFA, a vibrant CIFA.

Prof. Sabita Acharya, Vice Chancellor, Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, praised the research efforts of ICAR-CIFA and wished close collaboration with the Institute including students and faculty exchange for mutual advantage. She said fishes are considered as the auspicious Avtar of Lord Bishnu. It provides essential nourishments and termed it as ‘‘Rich food for Poor People’’. She also mentioned about ethno-medicinal uses of fish by the tribal communities.

Dr. P.K. Sahoo Director, ICAR-CIFA welcomed the chief guest, dignitaries and delegates. He highlighted the Institute’s achievements in successful breeding of Labeo kontius (Cauvery carp), Success in natural breeding of Heteropneustes fossilis (Singhi) as well as Dissemination of CIFA-GI ScampiTM – genetically improved and fast growing strain of freshwater prawn Macrobrachium rosenbergii developed through selective breeding. The Institute has got two Patents granted this year, re-commercialized two products viz., CIFACURE and CIFABROOD. The Institute could get a rank of 9 out of 93 research institutes of ICAR, informed Dr Sahoo. He stressed on developing farm-worthy technologies and hand holding the state line departments in promoting scientific aquaculture. This year ICAR-CIFA signed MOU with as many as 13 Research & Development organisations.

The dignitaries released eight publications of the Institute. Winners of four memorial awards, instituted in the name of Smt S Susheelamma; Dr Girish Chandra Chaudhury; Dr T Ramaprabhu and Dr B R Mohanty for the year 2022 were also felicitated on the occasion. The representatives of ICAR-CIWA; ICAR-CHES; ICAR-CTCRI; ICAR-NRRI; OUAT; NFDB & ICAR-CIFA’s retired employees also registered their participation in the function.