Honda 2Wheelers India expands Global Exports Footprint

New Delhi: The export of NAVi to US markets will be carried through Honda de México. The export of CKD kits from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to Mexico commenced in July 2021 & has dispatched over 5000 CKD kits of NAVi bikes to Mexico so far.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “I’m happy to share that Honda Mexico has announced start of Honda NAVi Exports to US Market. Offering a unique appeal with dynamic style of both scooter & motorcycle, NAVi brings a world of limitless possibilities for its riders around the globe. With the start of CKD kits to Honda Mexico, HMSI had reaffirmed its commitment to become one of Honda’s manufacturing hub for the world. The NAVi deliveries to US market via Honda Mexico has further strengthened our export portfolio in advanced markets, the new expansion has given us an opportunity yet again to set new standards of global manufacturing quality in India.”

Honda NAVi is a crossover, which combines the advantages of a scooter with the characteristics of a motorcycle. It is, in many cases, the first choice of motorcycle to buy. It is agile to get around in city traffic and lightweight for easy maneuvering in tight parking spaces.

The product that originated from India is garnering a cult following with great success in overseas markets. NAVi not only makes a design statement in its standard form but is also FUN TO SEE, absolute pure FUN TO RIDE and FUN TO CREATE with its unique customization options. Honda NAVi uses the platform of a scooter but is combined with the features of a motorcycle. A great crossover with the best of both segments, NAVi now holds the opportunity to further consolidate its presence in the US market.

NAVigating Around the World from India

Delighting customers globally, Honda 2Wheelers India started NAVi exports in 2016. Since then, the company has delighted over 1.8 lac customers in more than 22 diverse export markets led by Asia, Middle East and Latin America.