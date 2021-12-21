India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 138.35 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 64,56,911 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 138.35 Cr (1,38,34,78,181) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,46,27,925 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,86,424 2nd Dose 96,51,589 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,84,161 2nd Dose 1,67,81,405 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 48,80,25,346 2nd Dose 29,74,18,621 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,18,58,896 2nd Dose 14,10,65,936 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,98,64,939 2nd Dose 9,00,40,864 Total 1,38,34,78,181

The recovery of 8,043 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,41,95,060.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.40%,highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 54days now.

5,326 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. This is lowest in 581 days.

India’s Active Caseloadpresently at 79,097 is lowest in 574 days. Active cases constitute 0.23% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 10,14,079 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 66.61 Cr (66,61,62,659) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.59% remains less than 1% for the last 37 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.53%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 78 days and below 3% for 113 consecutive days now.