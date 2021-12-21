Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: ONGC organizes students’ study visit at Cambay, Karaikal, Jorhat

New Delhi : In continuance with the study visits for students at its installation, work centers – as a part of the observance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence – Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) limited organized fresh tours for students at Cambay, Karaikal and Jorhat.

From 7-8 December 2021, 30 students of ONGC Gujarati Primary School were taken to Akhol Juni EPS, Lunej # 1 Drill Site of Cambay – the first successful oil well of ONGC and Lunej Musuem. In the past three months, a total of 250 students of various schools had completed their visit to the field of Akhol Juni i.e. EPS and Lunej Museum to know more about ONGC and its contribution in the Nation Building. Cambay Asset Manager stressed that the visit of school children to the Oil and Gas installations will be helpful for them in gaining practical experience which will motivate them to pursue a career in the industry.

ONGC’s Jorhat work center organized study visits to Borhola oil installations from 1-10 December 2021 for 7th semester Mechanical Engineering students of Jorhat Institute of Science & Technology (JIST). Following all COIVD protocols, arrangements were made for visit to GGS/GCP at Borholla in a group of 20 students, wherein one faculty accompanied the students.

A brief presentation on GGS/GCP at Borhola was given by a team of officers and thereafter students were taken around the plant to different areas viz. ETP-WIP, WI Well, Pump House, Crude Oil Storage Tank, Oil & Gas Separators, Bath Heater Area, etc. Students were explained about the various functions involved in processing crude before dispatching it to CTF.

Later, the students were taken to Borhola Fire Station wherein they were informed about importance of safety in oil installations by Fire Team members of Borholla Fire Section. The team members demonstrated the fire equipment and their use in extinguishing different types of fire and its operation.

Cauvery Asset, Karaikal carried out study visit for around 108 students from University College of Engineering Thirukkuvalai (A Constituent College of Anna University, Chennai) at various sites of the Asset from 1-15 December 2021. The visit gave students a glimpse of various activities of oil and gas exploration & production carried out by Cauvery Asset.