ŠKODA AUTO India ‘Conquers the unconquerable’, creates the highest 3D projection in India to celebrate their 20 years in the country

Mumbai : To commemorate 20 years of ŠKODA AUTO India, the company unveiled a first-of-its-kind campaign, ‘Conquering the Unconquerable’. Building on its core proposition of going beyond to achieve perfection, ŠKODA AUTO India achieved a remarkable feat by creating the highest 3D projection in the country on an intimidating, sheer rock-face of the Rohtang pass, at a staggering 10,942 feet above sea level.

Sharing his thoughts on successfully executing and launching the spectacular campaign, Mr Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “ŠKODA’s presence in India for the last two decades has been a fulfilling journey. At the significant milestone of ŠKODA AUTO’s 20 years in India, we wanted to set a benchmark and push the boundaries to achieve something beyond imagination. ‘Conquering the Unconquerable’ is a campaign that is an ode to the brand’s journey and potential. A tribute to ŠKODA being driven by inventiveness in every facet of our business.”

Expressing his thoughts on the activation, Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India, commented, “The idea of ‘Conquering the unconquerable’ was to create history by taking on the mightiest and craft a story on achieving the unimaginable. With this campaign, we are truly conquering the unconquerable, alongside our partners, who have been a constant source of support and inspiration. We are confident that the beauty of this activation will touch hearts and minds across our consumer base.”

Driving awareness for KUSHAQ, the first-ever made-in-India car by ŠKODA under the India 2.0 project, PHD Media India and Omnicom Media Group India’s content arm, OMG Content, have been spearheading communications and strategy, with a robust overall content plan right from production to the marketing stage.