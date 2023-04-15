Heat wave in  Odisha: 22 places record temperature above 40 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: 22 places in Odisha record temperature above 40 degrees Celsius; Boudh hottest place after recording 42.5 degrees Celsius; Jharsuguda – 42.2 degC, Talcher-42 degC, Bhubaneswar & Bolangir – 41.7 degC.

According to Regional Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar, 10 cities recorded temperature above 32 degree Celsius by 11.30 am on Saturday.

While Jharsuguda emerged as the hottest place in the state with 39.2 degree Celsius, state capital Bhubaneswar sizzled at 39 degree Celsius followed by Keonjhar (39), Sambalpur (38.2), Chandbali (37.6), Balasore (36.8), Hirakud (36.4), Gopalpur (35), Puri (33.4) and Paradip (32.4).

Notably, the weather department had predicted that Odisha might get respite from the heat wave conditions as several parts are likely to witness rainfall activities starting from next week.