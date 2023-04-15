Stern action to be taken against those found involved in violence in Sambalpur: Odisha Police DG, Sunil Bansal

Sambalpur: Stern action to be taken against those found involved in violence in Sambalpur; curfew is in force & adequate deployment of forces has been done says Odisha Police DG, Sunil Bansal.

“Adequate forces have been deployed in and around the city to keep a vigil on the situation. We hope that situation will come to normalcy in a day or two, he added.

There are some examinations which were pre-scheduled. Police will cooperate with the candidates. Curfew will be relaxed for the students during their visit to exam centre and return, he said. He also advised the residents to not to panic and follow administration’s instructions. “The situation is now under control and is expected to improve soon,” he said.

Curfew in Sambalpur: New helpline number – 06632403644 issued by district administration; UPSC exam candidates can go to centres by showing admit cards

In view of CDS & High Court ASO exams at different centers at Sambalpur tomorrow, curfew relaxed for students from 7 AM to 6 PM: Sub-Collector, Sambalpur Sadar