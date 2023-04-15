Tata Steel Foundation Dedicates Library Buildings in two colleges of Sukinda

Sukinda : Reiterating its commitment towards community development, Tata Steel Foundation dedicated various infrastructure facilities to the community including a public toilet at Duburi and two library blocks in Sukinda College and Bharati Vihar Degree Mahavidyalaya, Haripur in Jajpur district.

The facilities were inaugurated by Er Pritiranjan Gharai, Honb’le Minister of Rural Development, Skill Development & Technical Education on Thursday in the presence of Mr Divya Ranjan Barala, Chairman, Sukinda block, Ms Bhagyalaxmi Rout, Vice Chairman, Sukinda Block, Mr. Pratap Pattnaik, Zilla Parishad, Zone-9, Sukinda Block, Mr. Swadhin Dash, Sarpanch, Sukindagarh, Mr. Sadhu Charan Tiu, Zilla Parishad, Zone-37, Mr. Manmohan Banara, Sarpanch, Sansailo, Mr Allen Joseph, Unit Head, Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) and other members from the community.

The public toilet constructed by TSF has separate sections for gents, ladies and also separate toilets for male and female persons with disability (PwD). The public toilet is also equipped with a Water Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in the front that will dispense both normal and cold water to the commuters passing by. Apart from this, the ladies toilet also has a sanitary pad dispensing unit. This public toilet will be maintained by ‘Duburi Chamber of Commerce’.

Besides two library blocks, one each at Sukinda College and Bharati Vihar Degree Mahavidyalaya, Haripur were inaugurated. The fully furnished libraries constructed by TSF aim to improve the learning levels of the students. The library block constructed at Sukinda College will cater to over 1400 students pursuing Arts, Science and Commerce. It may be noted here that the institution caters to students from nearby places within Sukinda and Danagadi blocks.

The library block constructed at Bharati Vihar Degree Mahavidyalaya, Haripur will benefit more than 1200 students pursuing their intermediate in Science and Arts, and Graduation in Arts stream.

Tata Steel Foundation has been actively involved in community infrastructure development in the region aiming at the holistic development of the people residing in and around Kalinganagar.