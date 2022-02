Heart Checkup Camp at SAIL-VISL under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)

New Delhi : Under AZADI Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Heart Checkup Camp for employees and contract labour was organized at SAIL-VISL yesterday and on 19th & 29th January, 2022 in which 285 employees and contract labour including 30 women were checked for BP, Sugar, Oxygen Saturation level, ECHO and ECG.

Heart Check Up Camp was conducted at VISL HRD Kendra by Sahyadri Narayana Hridayalaya, Shimoga Doctors and team and co-ordinated by VISL HRD, PR and Hospital Department. Cardiologists Dr. Sharath Sangana Goudar and Dr. S.V. Siddarth gave expert advice.