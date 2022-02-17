Omega Seiki Mobility signs MoU with EVR Motors, Israel to manufacture Electric Motor in India

New Delhi: Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) and EVR Motors, an Israeli start-up designing a new and patented motor topology, today announced a strategic partnership to manufacture electric motors in India. The new association will see the introduction of a new lightweight, compact Trapezoidal Stator Radial Flux (TSRF) motor, which can be adapted to a wide range of vehicles. This state-of-the-art motor will be used in the current line-up and future electric vehicles of Omega Seiki Mobility.

The new motor is less than half the size of conventional motors, making it the smallest electric motor in its class, which can fit in an average sized human palm, without compromising on output. It is also significantly lighter than conventional Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (RFPM) motors with similar power output.

With the new patented TSRF motor OSM’s range of electric vehicles will benefit from superior power delivery and uniform torque delivery, while reducing production costs. This motor can be modified to fit in most mobility and industrial applications, ranging from two-wheelers, three wheelers to even buses and trucks. TSRF technology can support a wide range of power and torque outputs, with voltage ranging from 48V to 800V, that are suitable for different power levels and for a wide range of speeds.

The new electric motor by EVR Motors will be manufactured by OSM at its facility in Faridabad and in Pune at its group company, Omega Bright Steel and Components’ facility. EVR Motors will be bringing in its years of experience and expertise while OSM will be bringing in its manufacturing competence to localise the electric motor. OSM will also be testing and developing the TSRF motor for typical Indian driving conditions.

Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “I am very excited to associate with EVR Motors, who have been a pioneer in EV technology. The alliance will allow us to add value in integration of our products making them more efficient and cost effective using EVR’s efficient yet compact motors.”

“Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) believes that the way to develop faster EV Technology is through creating global alliances like these. We hope to have long and fruitful relation with EVR Motors to take on emerging transportation technologies which are clean and green post-gasoline age.” Added Mr. Narang

Opher Doron, CEO of EVR Motors said “We are very proud to cooperate with Omega Seiki Mobility, an innovative electric vehicle manufacturer, embracing new technology to create a competitive advantage on their journey towards electrification. EVR believes that reducing the cost, size and weight of electric motors will accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable world.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Deb Mukherji, Managing Director of Omega Seiki Mobility said, “Israel is a super power in high-end technologies in EVs, batteries and smart vehicles. Country is known for its high-tech cutting-edge technologies that go into new age transportation. An alliance with EVR Motors will be a great value propositions for OSM’s present and future range of vehicles making them world class.

Omega Seiki Mobility has been growing its product line up and manufacturing footprint rapidly in India. The company is first OEM to have 2,3 and 4 wheelers in its product portfolio. The company has set up large scale manufacturing facilities in Delhi NCR and now looking to expand in Pune. The company is a leading last mile service provider with under its brand “UNOXpress”. The company is currently running its fleet in 20 cities, doing more than 10 lac Km per month.

Omega Seiki Mobility believes in creating sustainable mobility solutions with integrated approach of connecting Automobiles and the Society. The brand’s focus is to eventually create a clean ecosystem with eco-friendly, safe and congestion free mobility. OSM is one of India’s leading clean energy incubators and has become synonymous with India’s sustainability success. The electric vehicle manufacturing company aims to fast-track future mobility, with green energy at its core, by implementing data-driven, smart engineering.