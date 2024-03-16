Harvard India Trek convenes Visit KIIT & KISS

Bhubaneswar: A 40 member team, who visited KIIT and KISS Universities under the Harvard India Trek initiative, concluded their visit on Saturday after spending the week visiting different campuses and interacting with the students.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta felicitated the member at a special event with certificates.

The group included former students and current students of Harvard University. Among the visiting Harvard alumni were politicians, policymakers, businessmen, educators, lawyers, and development workers. One of the main goals of their visit was to explore the art, culture, heritage, and social aspects of India, especially Odisha.

They were overwhelmed by the art, culture, and traditions of Odisha and demonstrated this by wearing Sambalpuri kurtas. They also described KIIT and KISS as unique institutes in the world and appreciated the dedication of Dr Achyuta Samanta for making KIIT-KISS what it is today. On Friday, they visited his residence and learnt about his simple lifestyle.

During their visit to KIIT and KISS, they toured various departments of KIIT and different units of KISS and exchanged thoughts with the students of both institutions. They spent a considerable amount of time engaging in discussions with the students of KIIT and KISS. They spent a long time in the classrooms and libraries of KIIT and KISS, interacting with the students. The team also visited the KIIT Central Library and expressed happiness with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and rich collections.